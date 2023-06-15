Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says they have increased the online application system’s bandwidth to handle about 50 000 applications per minute.

He was speaking at the Winterveldt Multipurpose Centre to mark the official opening of the 2024 online admissions application for grades 1 and 8 today.

During previous years, the system would experience glitches with some parents complaining that they were not able to log onto the system.

But Chiloane says the system has been working smoothly since morning.

“If they are having problems all they have to do is reload. Because it is a connectivity matter more than anything. But the system itself we have not had any problems. I have been here for an hour. I have done applications with the parents, I have done application myself. Everything seems to be ok.”

