The Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane says the department will begin placing in schools the 2024 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners from the 4th of September this year.

Chiloane made the announcement at a media briefing earlier today in Johannesburg.

The department also announced that the online application for admission for the two grades will open on the 15th of next month.

Chiloane explained the application process.

“The documents that we requiring are the parent and the child ID, passport, refugee permit, asylum seeker permit, permanent resident permit, study permit, South African birth certificate. We will need a proof of home address, a proof of work address if you are using a work address, and the latest Grade 7 school report, that’s for Grade 8 application. And for Grade 1, we will require a clinic card or immunisation report.”

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane media briefing on 2024 online admission registration: