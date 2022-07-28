The four suspects in the Sweetwaters tavern shooting outside Pietermaritzburg have abandoned their bail application in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

Bonginkosi Zaca, Thembinkosi Malevu, Melizwe Mjwara and Sabelo Mabaso are facing four counts of murder, four of attempted murder, being in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

They allegedly stormed into the tavern and opened fire, killing four people, last month.

On Thursday, they also requested legal aid.

The case has been transferred to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg where it will be heard on September 20.

North West

Police are now searching for eight suspects who they believe are responsible for a tavern robbery in Jouberton, Klerksdorp, North West on Saturday.

A 42-year-old tavern owner is in stable condition in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh says the suspects allegedly entered a tavern, threatened patrons and fired a few shots randomly, before robbing some of them of their cellular phones.

“A 42-year-old tavern owner was instructed to open the cash register and upon refusing, he was shot in the stomach and admitted to a local hospital, where he is in a stable condition. No other injuries were reported. The robbers proceeded to break open a burglar door, leading into the owner’s house and after a search, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled to a nearby field where they got into two vehicles, a white Toyota Quantum minibus and a white bakkie”, says Myburgh.

Gauteng

Fifteen people were fatally shot at Mdlalose Tavern at Nomzamo Informal Settlement in Soweto, earlier this month.

Police say the culprits used high calibre firearms and randomly shot patrons at the tavern.

It’s not yet clear what the motive for the crime is.

VIDEO: Soweto tavern shooting death toll rises to 15:



Eastern Cape

The owner of the Enyobeni Tavern and two employees have been released after being arrested on charges related to the contravention of the Liquor Act.

Police said in a statement that the 52-year-old-owner and his two employees were arrested on charges related to the case the Eastern Cape Liquor board had opened.

The police released a statement saying the owner and his two employees aged 33 and 34 are facing charges related to the contravention of the Liquor Act.

Twenty-one teenagers died at the tavern last month.

WATCH: Enyobeni Tavern owner released:

