A 42-year-old tavern owner is in stable condition in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in Jouberton, Klerksdorp, North West.

Police are now searching for eight suspects who they believe are responsible for the business robbery. The incident reportedly happened just before midnight on Saturday.

North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh says the suspects allegedly entered a tavern, threatened patrons, and fired a few shots randomly, before robbing some of them of their cellular phones.

“A 42-year-old tavern owner was instructed to open the cash register and upon refusing, he was shot in the stomach and admitted to a local hospital, where he is in a stable condition. No other injuries were reported. The robbers proceeded to break open a burglar door, leading into the owner’s house and after a search, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled to a nearby field where they got into two vehicles, a white Toyota Quantum minibus and a white bakkie”, says Myburgh.

Pietermaritzburg Shooting

Meanwhile, the four people arrested in connection with the tavern shooting in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Bonginkosi Zaca, Thembinkosi Malevu, Melizwe Mjwara, and Sabelo Mabaso are facing four counts of murder, four of attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, and being in possession of ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says they are expected to apply for bail next week.

Enyobeni Tragedy

Earlier this month, the owner of the Enyobeni tavern and two employees, have been released after being arrested on charges related to the contravention of the Liquor Act. Police say in a statement that the 52-year-old-owner and his two employees were arrested on charges related to the case the Eastern Cape Liquor board had opened. The police released a statement saying the owner and his two employees aged 33 and 34 are facing charges related to the contravention of the Liquor Act.

Watch Enyobeni Tavern owner released:

