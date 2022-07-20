The four people arrested in connection with the tavern shooting in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Bonginkosi Zaca, Thembinkosi Malevu, Melizwe Mjwara, and Sabelo Mabaso are facing four counts of murder, four of attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, and being in possession of ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says they are expected to apply for bail next week.

Ramkisson-Kara says, “Four people appeared today in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court in relation to the shooting that took place in a tavern in Sweetwaters. They face four counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of ammunition.”

The matter has been remanded to July 28, 2022 for bail application and further investigations.

KZN Organised Crime Unit (OCU) tasked to lead the investigation into a tavern shooting:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

#sabcnews #sabckzn KZN Police have arrested four suspects in connection with a tavern shooting in Sweetwaters outside Pietermaritzburg. Four people were killed while eight were injured. — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) July 20, 2022