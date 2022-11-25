The owners of the Enyobeni tavern in East London in the Eastern Cape are due back in the local magistrate’s court on Friday.

The case of the couple, Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu, was postponed last month to allow the state and the defence to consult with witnesses.

The case relates to the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 18.

The Ndevu couple is facing charges of allowing underage patrons into their establishment and also selling alcohol to minors.

The postponement was granted last month as a new prosecutor took over the case.

The families of the 21 victims are also planning to march to court.

They are still searching for answers about the tragedy, rejecting the official cause of death as asphyxiation.

In the video below, families continue searching for answers:

Human Rights Commission receives a complaint

Earlier this month, the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in South Africa filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission regarding the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.

The commission is currently seeking a legal opinion on how to approach the matter. The complainant is of the view that all government spheres and agencies failed to protect the entire citizenry from the harmful usage of alcohol.

They further argue that the rights of the 21 deceased young people were violated when they were allowed into the establishment.

The commission’s Head in the Eastern Cape, Dr Eileen Carter, says their own investigations into the tragedy are continuing.

More details in the report below: