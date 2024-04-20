Nxesi launches National Labour Activation Programme in E Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi has launched the National Labour Activation Programme in the Eastern Cape.

In collaboration with the Unemployment Insurance Fund, the initiative is injecting R1.9 billion for more than 33 projects that could create over 50 000 jobs for young people in the province.

The programme is in partnership with the private sector, non-governmental organisations and Sector Education and Training Authorities.

Nxesi says the programme aims to drive economic growth in the province.

“At the end of the day only substantial economic growth and development will rescue the country from the unacceptably high unemployment rate. In the meantime we also believe that government, working with all the stakeholders, has a major role to play in mitigating unemployment and creating and preserving jobs.”

Government launches employment programme – Thulas Nxesi shares more:

Report by Sinethemba Witi