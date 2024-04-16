Labour activation programme to boost employment in KZN: Nxesi

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says the Labour Activation Programme in KwaZulu-Natal will play a significant role in boosting the province’s economy and employment rate.

📸Minister @NxesiThulas, just arrived today, 16 April 2024 at the Durban Exhibition Centre, KZN to Launch the #LabourActivationProgramme.it’s all systems GO. #WorkingForYou #PES #UIF pic.twitter.com/T95xm28iCT — Department of Employment and Labour (@deptoflabour) April 16, 2024

The province was worst hit by the 2021 July unrest which had an immense impact on people’s livelihoods caused by public violence, destruction of property and looting that took place, which in turn led to many losing their jobs.

Nxesi says today they will be launching a skills training and entrepreneurship programme at the Durban Exhibition Centre designed to benefit the youth and the unemployed in the country.

“The issue of training and retraining has become very important; hence we are retraining our students in the different industries. So, this big launch here in KZN is the main launch where we are going to be explaining how it happens. It has become one of the priorities which have been put by the president that mass public employment programs are very critical.”

Nxesi elaborates on the Labour Activation Programme in the video below: