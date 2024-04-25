SAHRC criticises stakeholders over Enyobeni tavern tragedy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says various stakeholders failed to do their part to prevent human rights violations surrounding the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, where 21 young people died.

The Eastern Cape liquor board, the Buffalo City municipality and the police are fingered in a report by the commission into the tragedy.

The Commission released its findings saying the Enyobeni tragedy further underscores violations of various legal frameworks, including Section 28 of the South African Constitution and international treaties such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“If there was compliance, we wouldn’t be sitting here, children were not supposed to be allowed in that place. If we were to talk about the act there were recommendations as far back as 2016, everybody failed, it is the whole system. If everybody could do their part maybe we would have curbed this,” says Human Rights Commissioner responsible for children Nomahlubi Khwinana.

Some parents say they are pleased with the report: