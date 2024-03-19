State Capture recommendations are receiving attention: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the recommendations made in the State Capture report are receiving attention. The President was addressing the National Assembly during his oral reply session.

“These recommendations are currently receiving attention from a number of law enforcement agencies and other bodies. Therefore, with regard to the recommendations in respect of criminal investigations and possible prosecutions of other individuals, the President has fully complied with the recommendations of the Commissions.

“As I indicated in a written reply to this House on my birthday on 17 November 2022, any actions that I take with respect to members of the Executive about whom the commission made the findings will be informed by the outcomes of the processes that are undertaken by relevant entities,” Ramaphosa says.

VIDEO | President Ramaphosa’s Q&A session in the National Assembly:

Land reform

On the government’s land reform programme, the President says it has now reached 25%. He was answering a question by Freedom Front Plus MP Tamarin Breedt on what he would do to ensure food security through land reform.

“House Chair, yes there have been other weaknesses that have also resulted in some failures in some of the land reform initiatives. When the ANC-led government started with the process of restoring the tenure of Black people to land, we set a target of 30% by 2023. We are now at 25%. The very outstanding economist Wandile Sehlobo, who is one of the leading Agri Black economists, has said that if we continue at this rate, by 2030 we will have exceeded the 30% that we have set for ourselves.”