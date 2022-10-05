The case of the Enyobeni tavern owners has been postponed to November 25 in the East London Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.

The case is related to the deaths of 21 young people at the venue in June.

The Liquor Board opened a case against the couple for allowing minors to consume alcohol at their establishment.

The youngest of the victims, who were at a party in the tavern to celebrate the end of mid-year exams, was aged just 13, and most of the others were younger than 18.

Parents are seeking legal advice as they have rejected the Health Department’s report on the cause of death.

Speaking outside of the court, one of the parents of the deceased said: “Well, where I am not satisfied with the result is that twice before the results were released. The Department of Health is on record saying that the stampede was ruled out, they said that twice. Then now at the last moment when they release the results, they’re telling us about asphyxiation which is a part of a stampede, and if someone is following all the processes in this case, it’s easy to pick up some loopholes.”

In the video below, some parents of the deceased spoke out prior to court proceedings: