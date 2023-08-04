The Eastern Cape government has welcomed the national government’s decision to host the ninth district development Presidential model Imbizo in Tsomo on Friday next week.

The planned engagement will see president Cyril Ramaphosa with Ministers and various government stakeholders engaging with locals.

The provincial government spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie says, “This is an opportunity for communities and citizens to add their voices and enrich the work of the President [Cyril Ramaphosa]. The Premier [Oscar Mabuyane] said through this commitment and partnerships guided by the DDM, communities will surely see enhanced integrated service delivery.”

“The Premier further stated that the provincial government will use this platform to continue advocating for the service delivery needs of the people. This includes the acceleration of the government’s response in areas that were affected by disaster. Improvements on water reticulation projects, interventions on the management of crime as well as the accelerated implementation of all the catalytic projects across the province,” adds Rantjie.