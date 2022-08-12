President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with his cabinet and elected representatives and officials from provincial and local government, will on Friday engage the community of the Sedibeng District Municipality, south of Gauteng, on the challenges they face.

Preview of the Imbizo:

The District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo, the fourth of its kind following those in the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga provinces, aims to mobilise all levels of government to ensure development at the local district level and promote the participation of citizens.

Sedibeng District Municipality comprises three municipalities, Lesedi, Midvaal and Emfuleni.

The largest municipality Emfuleni is under administration by the provincial government and has for years seen a lack of service delivery characterised by uncollected refuse, sewage running on the streets, potholes as well as maladministration.

Executive Mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality Lerato Maloka says focused interventions must emerge from this Imbizo.

“We want to fast track the issue of the sewer in Emfuleni. Second priority of ours is to grow the economy of the Vaal. We can’t get there before we fix the sewer. So that is the issue that we are pressuring national government that we must move with speed. People want to see progress, people what to see delivery.”

“Before we can get to issues of economy in the Vaal, this area has been declared a Special Economic Zone that must bring investment in this area, to make sure that our people that we deal with the issue of high level of unemployment in our area. So [those are] our two priorities,” adds Maloka.

Below is the Presidential Imbizo in the Free State: