The problem with factionalism within the ANC is that it makes it difficult for leaders to apply proper party discipline, fight corruption and unite members. These utterances were made by ANC presidential candidate Dr Zweli Mkhize, during his address at an interactive session in Bloemfontein.

The road to Nasrec is intensifying as the ANC is expected to hold its 55th national elective conference in the following days. Mkhize met with aggrieved Mangaung region party members, that held a parallel conference two weeks ago.

The group conducted an interactive session that was attended by among others, former Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle, who is also one of the contenders for the ANC Secretary General position.

ANC’s 2017 step-aside resolution must be reviewed: Phumulo Masualle



Mkhize says the party’s step-aside rule, should be among the first issues that need to be discussed in the upcoming conference.

“Most of the rules and constitutional provisions, get discussed and rectified by conference, before they get implemented, in this case, too many of these rules have already been put in place with a lot of flaws, I’ve seen they have flaws in them, I hope we put to the conference to discuss as the first issue, it’s important because those rule will be guiding you to the choices of the election,” he said.

Mkhize was also accompanied by former Mineral Resources Minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, former spokesperson of the disbanded MKMVA, Carl Niehaus, as well as former Free State ANC Chief Whip and ousted Maluti-A-Phofung executive mayor, Vusi Tshabalala.

Niehaus believes the ANC will not survive another Cyril Ramaphosa term as president and also touched on the alleged manipulation of those nominated by branches, being side-lined for the national conference.

“To exclude people, to try to de-recognise them, to avoid them being able to be part of the democratic processes is fundamentally undemocratic and it is alien, to the culture of the African National Congress.”

Former Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle says he’s ready to assume the hot position of the party’s Secretary General.

“I’m ready, I have responded when branches approached me for that, I think it’s a task to be done and I think with changed circumstances and a collective that works differently, we’re sure even those difficulties become very easy to end.”

Mkhize also indicated that other party members receive special attention and protection when there are certain decisions or steps that need to be taken against them.

The Watchdog | In conversation with Dr Zweli Mkhize, Phumulo Masualle: 22 November 2022