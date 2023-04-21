The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein has adjourned the R280 million Estina dairy fraud and corruption case to August 29 for the continuation of the pre-trial hearing.

Former Free State Agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and 15 co-accused, including Ugeshni Govender and Ronica Ragavan and several companies, briefly appeared in court this morning.

They’re facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

The postponement is due to among others, reply notices from some of the accused that still need to be submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority.

The dairy farm project was established in 2012 under the guise that it was to benefit emerging black farmers instead money was allegedly siphoned off to Gupta-linked companies.