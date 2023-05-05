Despite sanctions imposed by the Speaker, including a fine and a suspension from participating in debates for a full term, African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Mosebenzi Zwane continues to participate in parliamentary work.

This comes after the Joint Committee on Ethics and Member Interests found him guilty of violating the MPs code by accepting and failing to declare gifts from the Guptas.

He has previously denied having any friendship with the Guptas:

Zwane wasn’t present on Tuesday when the Speaker read out the sanction. However, he was there on Wednesday, which prompted Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Joe McGluwa to ask for clarity regarding the status of Zwane’s participation in parliamentary proceedings.

Chairperson of Chairpersons, Cedrick Frolick responded, “Honourable member, the matter and the sanctions applied by the Speaker is being attended by the speaker in consultation with the chief whip of the majority party. And that is how the matter will be dealt with. I am not in a position to impose sanctions on members. Unfortunately, you have put the question to the wrong person.”

However, the chairperson of Parliament’s Transport Committee, Zwane, was not in the House yesterday when sanctions against him were read out.

It is common practice that when a member is sanctioned, the member is present in the House.

ANC chief whip, Pemmy Majodina confirmed that she had informed Zwane of the sanctions.