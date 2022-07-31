Former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus says African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has betrayal of the ruling party and nation. Niehaus has called on Ramaphosa to resign.

He made the call on Sunday morning during a picket outside the Nasrec Expo Centre where the sixth ANC Policy Conference is taking place this weekend.

Niehaus also calls for the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to take action against Ramaphosa for charges against him relating to the Phala Phala farm saga. The charges were laid by former State Security DG Arthur Fraser.

“Cyril Ramaphosa must go he has betrayed the African National Congress. He has betrayed the nation. The crimes that he is alleged to have committed at Phala Phala must be dealt with by the South African Police and by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The failure of the South African Police and the NPA to have taken action up to now, and we must remember that those charges were laid on the 1st of June, today it’s the 31st of July, which means he is getting special treatment that must end.

Ramaphosa must be charged for the crimes that he committed. He must be forced by the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress to leave his position of the ANC and subsequently also the position of President of South Africa,” says Niehaus.

Niehaus says his picket is legal and he is well within his rights to stand outside the Nasrec Expo Centre.

“I fought for the freedom of speech. I’ve been in prison for freedom of speech. I was tortured for freedom of speech. The Constitution that I stood for guarantees my right to freedom of speech so this protest is legal,” says Niehaus.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile said the Phala Phala robbery at Ramaphosa’s farm and whether he breached the Executive Code of Ethics had not been discussed at the Policy Conference.

Mashatile says the matter is being dealt with by the party’s Integrity Commission and the state’s law enforcement agencies.

“The first meeting, not all members of the Integrity Commission were present, but on the past few days before we started with this conference on Wednesday or Tuesday, the president did meet with the Integrity Commission, again, they have not completed their discussion on the matter. So once that is done, we will get that report. So there is no need for the conference to discuss matters about the President because there are also investigations taking place in the state,” says Mashatile.

