Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has met with the Hawks to assist them with their investigation into his complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Fraser has furnished the Hawks with additional information and details to enable them to do their work. He says he appreciates the professionalism and the speed with which the Hawks have responded to his complaint,which relates to Ramaphosa’s alleged cover-up of a theft at his farm in Limpopo.

Fraser laid a criminal charge against Ramaphosa earlier this month about the theft which happened in February 2020.

The Hawks have confirmed to have met with Fraser to provide additional information in the investigation against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa following the theft of what Fraser said was $4 million at the President’s Phala Phala game farm.

The former spy boss said the President concealed the crime from authorities while the suspects were abducted and questioned before being paid off for their silence on the crime.

Battle lines will be drawn: Analyst

Meanwhile, Political analyst Rebone Tau says battle lines will be drawn at the upcoming ANC Policy conference. This as pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain himself on allegations by Fraser.

He has refused to answer to the allegations in Parliament and has instead chosen to appear before the ANC’s integrity commission.

Tau says the conference will set the scene for Ramaphosa’s future.

“I think December is too late, let’s look at what’s going to happen at the Policy Conference. You know that the ANC is not going to its National General Council which was June 2020, we are going to see a lot happening there. We’ve seen in KZN recently, 11 regions going to Nkandla, the leadership engaging with the former President Jacob Zuma. We are to see a lot at this policy conference of the ANC, that will give us a sense of how things are going to be in December. So the battle lines are going to be drawn at the policy conference,” says Tau.