The multi-million-rand Estina dairy farm case of former minister Mosebenzi Zwane will be heard in the High Court in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Zwane and 15 co-accused face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The charges emanate from the alleged looting of the Free State Agriculture Department to implement a dairy farm project in Vrede.

The aim was to benefit previously disadvantaged farmers and uplift the people of Vrede.

Estina received R280-million from July 2012 to April 2014.

Investigations revealed that proper tender procedures were not followed.

Some of the accused in the matter are the former head of the provincial Rural Development Department Peter Thabethe, former Agriculture Department chief financial officer Seipati Dlamini, Islandsite former director Ronica Ragavan, and eight other companies.

In the report below, proceedings from their previous court appearance in April: