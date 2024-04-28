SA chef Palesa Pejane scoops top awards in India

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A local electrical engineer from Botshabelo in the Free State has found a new passion. It started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palesa Pejane has transformed her career and enrolled at a culinary training institution in Bloemfontein to become a chef.

Recently, Pejane won first position in Cake Icing as well as second place in Culinary Art where she compete with the best in the World Food Competition.

After being chosen by her school to represent the country – Pejane participated in the cake icing and culinary competition in India. The 30-year-old was confident that she will win, especially the cake icing competition.

With 60 countries and 160 global participants, the passionate chef reveals that she trusted her background, guidance and teachings from her school.

“I represented my country a lot with the different colours, the beadings and everything so most of them didn’t represent where they came from. So in a way I kind of took advantage of that. It was unique because South Africa is actually a rainbow nation. I represented that through my beading because you know that beadings have different colours. I used the colours from our flag as well.”

The ecstatic young Chef had to empower herself by learning various techniques before enrolling at the culinary school.

Once Pejane completes her studies, the final year student is expected to do her practicals abroad but funding for travelling and logistics is a challenge.

SA chef scoops top awards in India: