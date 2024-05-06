Free State police probing farm murder outside Bloemfontein

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police are investigating an incident related to the murder of an elderly couple at a farm in Glen, outside Bloemfontein.

Police Spokesperson, Mahlomola Kareli, says a concerned neighbour called officers after he failed to get hold of his neighbours on their cell phones.

Kareli says police went to the farmhouse and found the couple’s bodies.

“The 76-year-old husband’s body was found about 300 meters away from the farmhouse and his 73-year-old wife’s body was discovered in the septic tank at the farm. While the search continued, their vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, was found near Majwemasweu in Brandfort. Preliminary investigations revealed that both victims suffered open wounds on the upper body and were certified dead at the scene. Tools and electronics were stolen from the house. Glen police are investigating cases of house robbery and murder.”

Farm murders in South Africa

AfriForum’s farm murder report for the first quarter of 2023 indicates that at least 77 farm attacks, 9 of which were murders, took place between January and March last year.

The report focused on verified farm attacks for the first quarter of 2023, according to the South African Police Service.

AfriForum’s Community Safety Spokesperson, Jacques Broodryk, weighs in on the spate of farm murders in the country.