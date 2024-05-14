Hawks raid Free State Department of Human Settlements offices

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Hawks have seized documents and electronic devices that include computers from the Free State Department of Human Settlements in Bloemfontein.

Hawks Spokesperson, Fikiswa Matoti, says the search and seizure follows allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Matoti says last month, the department referred information for criminal investigation to the Hawks in relation to the Financial Linked Individual Subsidy Programme, where some officials are allegedly involved in fraudulent activities related to programme applications.

The programme – a subsidy established by the government – aims to provide poor and low to middle-income households with access to adequate housing.

These are families earning between R3501.00 and R22 000 per month.

The anti-corruption unit in the Human Settlements Department had earlier conducted an internal investigation that resulted in the suspension of one official.