Families of the seven victims of the Lismor Farm mass killing have raised concerns about rampant crime on farms. They have pleaded with Free State Premier, Sisi Ntombela, to pay attention to rural safety.

They have also shared stories about their departed loved ones. Six women and a teenage boy were brutally killed on the farm, a week ago. The victims were laid to rest on Saturday

The mood was sombre when the seven victims of a farm killing were laid to rest in Kestell, families were inconsolable. Farm owner, Sesi Smit and her 17-year-old son, and five farm workers, were gunned down in cold blood last week Friday. Families and the community say they are concerned about high crime levels in this rural town.

Video| Families of seven murdered people reeling in shock

Tisetso Mofokeng could not contain her grief saying that, “It’s very sad seeing our sister’s coffin enter the Kestell hall. We know that we all have a way that we will depart but this one we didn’t expect all. It is so sad to see her laying there.”

Community leaders in Maluti-A-Phofung say the government should consider capital punishment as a deterrent for crime.

One leader says, “South Africa is a constitutional state, the government of South Africa must allow the people of South Africa to take a decision whether death of capital punishment should be reinstated or not. The government of South Africa must set the wheel of democracy in motion; so that we decide as the people whether we want capital punishment or not.”

“As community leaders we are very shocked at our current government. The government must act now; they must bring back the death penalty. There’s no need government keeps talking but nothing happens,” said another community leader.

Premier Sisi Ntombela has lashed out at the two alleged killers and questioned as to who sold drugs to the two as people say.

Ntombela says, “You can imagine losing so many people at one time especially women that are leaving children behind. What is happening, but it’s fine because at least now they are starting to accept that their people are gone and they are happy because the very same killers say they do not want bail. And we are going to assist them that those people should not get any bail.”

Video| Seven people shot and killed on a farm near Kestell in Free State

“We have been working with the police and the farming community as the department to actually strengthen rural safety but it is important that as community we also work with the law enforcement because as you have seen in this incident the killers are actually the members of the community. Its people that they know and there are issues that we must address in our communities. On how we give information to the police in time,” said the Minister.

Bereaved husband of Sesi Smit, Alheid Smit, says he is happy with the support from the Minister and the Premier. Meanwhile, the two men accused of the murders will appear in the Kestell Magistrate’s Court of 14 September.

Video| Lismor farm mass murder suspects arrested