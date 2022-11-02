African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Phumulo Masualle, says, he’s ready to take the throne and make sure that there is progress in the governing party as its Secretary-General.

The former ANC Provincial Chairperson in the Eastern Cape has been nominated for the position of Secretary-General ahead of the party’s national elective conference next month.

Masualle has assured ANC members that he will endeavour to ensure that the ANC’s integrity and its stand in society are restored back to its former glory.

He says, he is quick to take decisions, which is what is currently a challenge for some ANC leaders.

Masualle is among many others who are eyeing the position, including fellow NEC members Malusi Gigaba, Fikile Mbalula and former ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli.

Masualle says the esteem of the ANC needs to be brought back.

“We’ve got to work even harder to ensure that the esteem of the movement is brought back, it becomes the pride of the nation, so to speak. So, to that extent, we’ve got to continue with the efforts to ensure that in the way we conduct ourselves, in the way we engage with our communities, in the way we undertake our activities, we do so in ways that inspire confidence.”

Phumulo Masualle in conversation with SABC News Reporter Abongile Dumako:

Step aside policy

Masualle says the ANC’s step-aside resolution must be reviewed at the party’s national elective conference next month.

The party decided at the 2017 Nasrec policy conference that members charged with corruption must voluntarily step aside, while those alleged, reported, or accused of corruption must appear before the integrity committee.

Masualle says that in its current form, the resolution is open to scrutiny by others because of its guidelines.

More details in the report below: