Head of Health Department in the Northern Cape Dr Dion Theys has been granted bail by the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court.

Theys and his co-accused, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Gaborone and Deputy Director of Finance Victor Nyokong, have been granted bail of R5 000 each.

The three government officials, along with six others, are accused of fraud and corruption relating to a PPE tender worth over R16-million.

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane says, “As the prosecuting authority, we take note and stock of the judgment of the court regarding the bail application of the three accused. And it was in the best interest of justice as indicated by the presiding officer. And going forward, we concentrate on this matter, because we believe as the prosecuting authority that the three accused, together with others, have a case they need to answer to regarding the PPE matter.”

Northern Cape PPE fraud accused bail bid: