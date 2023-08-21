The office of Premier Zamani Saul in the Northern Cape says it has noted the guilty verdict against a Head of the Department of Health in the province.

Last week, the Kimberley Commercial Crimes Court found Dion Theys guilty of contravening the Public Finance Management Act regarding three lease agreements worth R96-million for accommodation for nursing students.

Dr Theys was slapped with a fine of R150 000 or three years imprisonment of which R100 thousand or two years were suspended.

Spokesperson in the Premier’s office, Bronwyn Thomas-Abrahams explains, “The office of the premier takes note of the case against Dr Theys. At this stage, it should be noted that Dr Theys has applied to appeal the sentence and therefore, the matter is yet to be finalised. Once the matter has been concluded, the office of the premier will be in a position to provide a more comprehensive response on the matter.”