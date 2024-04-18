34 political parties sign Code of Conduct in N Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thirty-four political parties in the Northern Cape have signed the IEC Code of Conduct and pledge in Kimberley on Thursday.

Twenty-four of those parties will only contest the polls provincially with a hope of getting seats in the legislature.

The IEC says they hope all political parties will adhere to the rules stipulated.

IEC Provincial Electoral Officer Bonolo Modise says, “We have on the ground as we speak, our municipal outreach officers making sure that the information is shared with those who would be participating for the first time and also because it is the first time that we have three ballots in the national and provincial government elections. We want to make sure that people understand what the three ballots mean. We have been doing it for quite some time and it is something that we will continue doing to ensure that South Africans understand properly how to use the three ballots.”