NC police officer allegedly kills girlfriend, commits suicide

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Northern Cape police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and an inquest after a Kimberley police officer allegedly shot his girlfriend and her brother before turning the gun on himself.

The injured man is recovering in hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergio Kock says the motive of the shootings remains unclear.

Kock says, “The Police official aged 36 and his girlfriend aged 35 died on the scene. A 37-year-old man is being treated for his injuries in hospital. The exact cause and motive behind the incident is under investigation. The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant-General Koliswa Otola expressed her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.”

Related video: Mpumalanga police officer arrested for allegedly killing wife:

