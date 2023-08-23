The Hawks in the Northern Cape have arrested nine people, including officials from the Department of Health, for alleged fraud and corruption related to a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tender worth over R16 million.

Six of the accused were granted bail ranging from R5 000 to R50 000.

Health department officials will spend the night in jail and continue their bail application on Thursday.

The accused face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

They allegedly benefited from a multimillion-dollar tender.

The accused include provincial health HOD, Dr Dion Theys, who was found guilty on a separate matter last week and has been fined R50 000and, which he is appealing.

Other officials include the Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Gaborone, who was also previously charged with corruption but was not found guilty, anthe d Deputy Director of Finance, Victor Nyokong.

Tebogo Thebe, Northern Cape Hawks Spokesperson

“We had information that we received in 2021 of the PPE in the Department of Health. We started with the investigation that the investigation it was time for us to make an arrest.”

In June, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) preserved the assets of some of the accused worth R5.3 million.

They included a luxury car and a piece of land.

The NPA says they have strong reasons to oppose bail.

NPA Northern Cape Spokesperson Mojalefa Senokotsoane, says, “As NPA, we have merits on why we are opposing bail of the three accused because of their influence.”

The bail application for Dr Dion Theys, Daniel Gaborone, and Victor Nyokong, will be in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court.

The group of nine will return to court in October.