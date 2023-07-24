The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will resume in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, with defence lawyers preparing to continue their cross-examination of the state’s first witness, Zandile Khumalo.

During the previous court session on Friday, Khumalo vehemently denied reports suggesting an altercation between her and her then-boyfriend, Longwe Twala, was the catalyst for the tragic shooting of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

In a surprising twist, the defence revealed their intention to call a witness who will testify that Tumelo Madlala, a friend of Meyiwa, claimed the fatal bullet struck Meyiwa while he was attempting to intervene in a dispute between Khumalo and Twala.

The tragic incident occurred in 2014 when Meyiwa was shot and killed at the parental home of his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, East of Johannesburg.

The case has garnered significant public attention, with many eagerly following the proceedings in search of justice and closure for Meyiwa’s family and loved ones.

As the trial resumes, the nation will be closely watching the court proceedings to glean any new information that may shed light on the circumstances surrounding Meyiwa’s untimely death.

The murder of Meyiwa shocked the nation and highlighted the pressing issue of violent crime in South Africa.

Reflecting on some of the evidence given by Zandile Khumalo:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>