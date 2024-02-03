DA calls on Ramaphosa to declare the election date

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has again called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare the election date. The nation is eagerly awaiting the announcement of the date for the polls.

Ramaphosa is expected to make the announcement when he delivers his State-of-the-Nation-Address next week.

In terms of the Constitution, the elections must be held within 90 days of the expiry of the current term of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures in mid-May.

The DA leader John Steenhuisen was speaking during the party’s voter registration campaign in Soweto.

“We would like the election as soon as possible. We can’t wait a moment longer to liberate the country from corruption. The maladministration, the weak governance, the crime and criminality that South Africans are subjected to. The sooner, the better. We’re calling on the president, call that date. We are ready, we want to bring it on for this election and I think the people of the country are also tired of waiting and having to deal with poor service delivery. In places, like Soweto, people are very upset about the poor levels of service here, the neglect that they feel here and obviously, they want an opportunity to express themselves at the polls. We are ready to go tomorrow if the election is called and we say to the president, call the date. We’ll meet you at the ballot.”

Steenhuisen also says that the DA does not plan to challenge an early election date should Ramaphosa make such an announcement.

“No, not at all. We say we want the thing, bring it on. The sooner, the better for us. We believe that people are fed up with… People are tired of load shedding, they’re tired of sitting without water in their homes, and they’re tired of watching their children remain in the unemployment queues. They’re tired of all of these things. They want an opportunity to change and I think the sooner we can give it to the people of South Africa, the better.”

Lovely engaging with residents in Protea South, Soweto this morning. With the continued growth of the Multi-Party Charter, the prospect of a new provincial government in Gauteng, is now within reach. #RescueSA #RegisterToVoteDA pic.twitter.com/swNOcaQfrJ — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) February 3, 2024

