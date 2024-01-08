Parliament amends joint rules to prevent disruption of SONA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament says it has amended its joint rules to prevent the disruption of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver his SONA on the eighth of next month.

The proceedings of last year’s SONA were disrupted when some members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) raised various points of order regarding the Phala Phala farm theft.

Some EFF MPs, including its leader, Julius Malema, stormed the stage where Ramaphosa was waiting to speak.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, says the rules have now been amended to prevent a recurrence.

