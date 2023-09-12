The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a nationwide warning of a cold front sweeping across the country this week, with its initial impact being felt in Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga last night.

This cold front first made landfall over the weekend, affecting regions in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and the North West province.

While it might seem unusual to experience such cold weather during spring, SAWS forecaster Wayne Venter assured the public that cold fronts like this are typical for this time of the year.

“This is typical for this time of the year to still receive cold fronts moving into the central interior of South Africa. At the moment, we do have quite a strong cold front, and we have a strong high-pressure system behind that cold front, pushing cold air across South Africa. This is still normal for this time of the year; we still expect some frontal activity during the spring season.”

SA Weather Report | 12 September 2023

In an unexpected turn of events, parts of the Namaqualand region in the Northern Cape are experiencing snowfall during spring. The cold front has brought frigid temperatures, blanketing nearby mountains with snow. The Kamiesberg area near Calvinia is particularly affected, with temperatures plummeting below zero degrees Celsius. This snow is anticipated to melt over the next few weeks and flow into the Karee Dam. The dam’s water levels have already seen significant improvement, standing at 94 percent after recent rains in the Namaqualand region.

Further snowfall is expected tonight, with temperatures predicted to drop as low as minus two degrees in the area. However, it’s anticipated that temperatures will gradually warm up as the week progresses, offering some relief from the cold snap.

🌧️Weather forecast for Tuesday (12 September 2023). The cold front will move east and exits the country tomorrow causing a significant drop in temperatures over the eastern parts of South Africa while a slight improvement in day-time temperatures can be expected in the west. pic.twitter.com/PwlVhI9bRB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 11, 2023