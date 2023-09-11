The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level one warning for snowfall in the central Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal, accompanied by heavy showers and strong winds expected to hit the area later today.

Residents and communities in Durban, Richards Bay, Amazimtoti, and uMthwalume are among those cautioned to be prepared for adverse weather conditions, which may result in disruptions and potential damage to property along the coastal areas.

SAWS spokesperson Wiseman Dlamini also raised concerns about rough seas, urging caution for those venturing into the ocean.

Dlamini explained, “We are anticipating isolated showers from late afternoon into the evening, along with a warning of strong winds along the coastline. Additionally, rough seas are expected, with wave heights reaching 4.5 to 5.5 meters.”

The weather warnings serve as a reminder for residents and beachgoers to exercise caution and stay informed about any updates from SAWS, particularly if planning outdoor activities or venturing near the coast.

Authorities are advising the public to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and minimize potential weather-related disruptions.