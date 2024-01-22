sabc-plus-logo

Home

City of Johannesburg working on plans to relocate fire victims

  • [File Image]: EMS personnel and police are seen on site in a building in Johannesburg that caught fire in the early hours of the morning in this image captured on 31 August 2023.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sashin Naidoo
Reading Time: < 1 minute

City of Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says that the city is in the process of arranging temporary accommodation for residents left destitute by a fire in the Johannesburg CBD yesterday morning.

The blaze, which engulfed a two-story building, resulted in the death of two individuals and left several others injured.

VIDEO |Joburg hijacked building gutted by fire:

Approximately 150 people, residing in shacks within the building, have been rendered homeless.

Police have arrested a woman suspected of starting the fire.

Gwamanda says, “We are currently working on relocating them to temporary emergency accommodation. But that will have to be done in collaboration with the national government. They will have to assist us financially in terms of the facilities that we need to allocate.”

Discussion | Joburg hijacked building gutted by fire:

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES