Joburg City working on accommodating fire victims: Gwamanda 

City of Johannesburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda says the city is working on arrangements to move residents left destitute by a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday morning to temporary accommodation.

Two people have died and several injured after the two-storey building caught fire.

The fire in the residential building left about 150 people, who lived in shacks inside the building, homeless.

Police have arrested a woman who allegedly started the fire.

Gwamanda says, “We are currently working on relocating them to a temporary emergency accommodation, but that will have to be done in collaboration with national government. They will have to assist us financially in terms of the facilities that we need to allocate.”

VIDEO: SABC News Reporter Mbalenhle Mthethwa updates on Joburg fire: