Two killed in Mfuleni blaze in Cape Town

Firefighters in Cape Town have been dealing with four reported fires in informal settlements in Langa, Mfuleni, and Du Noon in Milnerton.

Cape Town Fire spokesperson, Jermain Carlese, says two people were killed and two others injured in the Mfuleni fire.

Carelse says initial estimates have put the number of destroyed structures at 300.

“The first fire occurred in Langa; the emergency call came in at 07:20, and the last call was at half past 2 this morning for a fire in Mfuleni. There were two fatalities in the Mfuleni incident and two persons injured, one of whom was transferred to the hospital for further treatment. And in the second Langa fire, a person was assaulted by members of the public. The circumstances around the assault are not clear. Initial estimates are more than 300 structures were impacted by the fires but formal assessments are yet to be finalised.”