Fire destroys 50 shacks in Joe Slovo informal settlement

About 200 people have been left homeless after a fire destroyed 50 shacks in the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa on the Cape Flats last night.

Members of the City of Cape Town’s fire department with five firefighting vehicles have been deployed to the area.

Staff from the humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, are also on the scene to assist the victims.

Spokesperson, Ali Sablay, “Gift of the Givers team members are currently on site of a fire raging through the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa. It is a bleak Easter Weekend for these affected families as they could save no belongings especially with school opening up in the coming week. Credit due to the City of Cape Town fire department for bringing the fire under control and they are currently busy with mop-up operations to prevent any flare-ups. Gift of the Givers team members will be on site Sunday morning to assist the affected families with humanitarian assistance.”