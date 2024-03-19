Gift of the Givers continue to provide aid to Philippi fire victims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gift of the Givers humanitarian aid organisation says it will continue to provide aid for the next four days for the shack fire victims of Mangaung Informal Settlement in Philippi on the Cape Flats.

More than 400 people have been displaced and over 180 structures destroyed after the fire gutted their shacks in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gift of the Givers Western Cape spokesperson Ali Sablay says, “When we got on site yesterday, people informed us that they are hungry. We provided them with a hot meal yesterday. We will be feeding them for the next five days and today to add onto our humanitarian assistance, we will be assisting the families with blankets, mattresses, personal hygiene items.”

He adds: “They then informed us that there’s young babies here. We’ve got baby items in terms of nappies, baby meals to feed the babies. Their main concern was roof over their head. We are glad that the National Department of Human Settlement is here to render their assistance to the people affected.”

VIDEO: Hundreds left homeless after a fire broke out at an informal settlement:

