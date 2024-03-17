Fire guts informal settlement in Philippi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least 400 residents have been displaced after a fire swept through an informal settlement in Philippi on the Cape Flats in the early hours of this morning.

Spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, Jermaine Carelse, says several firefighting resources were on scene with over 40 firefighters battling the blaze that was fanned by a very strong wind.

He says more than one hundred dwellings were destroyed.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.