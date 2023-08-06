Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United opened their DSTV Premiership campaign with a goalless draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

TS Galaxy beat Cape Town Spurs 1-nil in another match at Mbombela Stadium.

Both Chiefs and Chippa United teams started their official match of the season with new coaches and several new players. Amakhosi had Coach Molefi Ntseki on the bench with debutants such as Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango, Edson Castillo, and Ranga Chivaviro, while the Chilli Boys saw the return of Coach Morgan Mammila with new players such as Augustine Mulenga, Goodman Mosele.

And both matches started the match slowly sizing each other up with very few goal attempts. The away team made an attempt from Menzi Ndwandwe with an acrobatic effort that was off the target in the 12th minute. Chiefs made their first attempt courtesy of Mduduzi Shabalala which went off the mark in the 16th minute. Shabalala continued to be the menace early in the second half, but his shot was way off the mark.

Chippa had a decent ball inside the box but Given Msimango did well to clear the danger in the 62nd minute. The two teams went into a half time break still goalless after few scoring opportunities. The home team ventured forward in search of that elusive goal, but Yusuf Maart’s spectacular effort was also off target in the 79th minute.

Both teams made several changes towards the end but that did not make any meaningful impact. The match ended goalless after regulation time. It is the first time in ten matches that the fixture has failed to produce a winner. It is also the third time in 21 matches that the fixture ended in a draw. Amakhosi failed to win their opening match of the season for the fourth time in succession. Chiefs will visit reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns, while Chippa United will host TS Galaxy both matches on Wednesday.