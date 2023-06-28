Kaizer Chiefs have announced former Bafana Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki as the new head coach.

Ntseki, who joined the club Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy at Kaizer Chiefs in 2021, is taking over the coaching reins from Arthur Zwane who played for the club as midfielder as well as former Mamelodi Sundowns player Dillon Sheppard.

The duo took over as joint coaches following the departure of former Chiefs coach, Stuart Baxter in 2021.

Zwane and Sheppard will remain in the club as an assistant coaches to Ntseki.

“We would like to congratulate Coach Ntseki and thank him for accepting this huge responsibility. We know it’s not an easy task, but we believe his experience and knowledge will help us improve and achieveour goals as Kaizer Chiefs,” Kaizer Chiefs’ Managing Director, Kaizer Motaung told the club’s website.

The club has also announced the return of former goalkeeper trainer, Rainer Dinkelaker as the club’s Strategic Advisor in the goalkeeping department.

