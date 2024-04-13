Fleurs’ father forgives suspects accused of son’s murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The father of the slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs says he has forgiven the six people accused of his son’s murder.

He was speaking outside the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, west of Johannesburg, where the accused made their first court appearance yesterday.

The case has been postponed to Friday next week for bail application.

Luke was shot and killed during a hijacking incident in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, last week.

Police believe the suspects are part of a syndicate.

Theo Fleurs says he is shocked at how young the accused are.

He says, “It was very heartsore for us to see how young the accused are. You know there are still lives ahead of them and it was very heartsore to hear that they found weapons and ammunition on them and at that young age for them to be involved in such things is heart-breaking, that they didn’t follow better directions in life.”

VIDEO: Luke Fleurs’ family addresses the media:

