Chiefs record first victory in six matches

Kaizer Chiefs registered their first victory in six matches after they beat SuperSport United 2-1 in a DSTV Premiership match at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane last night.

Amakhosi have moved into the top eight while SuperSport are in sixth position.

SuperSport have not won in the last 10 league matches and haven’t won a league match in 2024.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu beat Chippa United 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba opened the scoring for Chippa. Moremi levelled matters for the home team. AmaZulu were awarded a penalty deep in injury time after Chippa defender Thabo Makhele committed a foul in the box.

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Pule Ekstein stepped up to convert the spot kick and hand his team a well-deserved victory.