Luke Fleurs murder suspects to apply for bail

Six people accused of the murder of Kaizer Chiefs’ soccer player Luke Fleurs are expected to apply for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court west of Johannesburg.

This after the state requested time to verify certain information contained in the statements of the accused in their previous appearance.

The 24-year old soccer player was gunned down in a hijacking, before his car was stolen at a petrol station in Roodepoort last month.

The accused face charges of murder, aggravated robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The six accused were arrested in Slovoville in Soweto on April 10.

His vehicle was later found stripped.

The men are believed to be part of a syndicate responsible for car hijackings in Gauteng.

