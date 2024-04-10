sabc-plus-logo

Six suspects arrested for Luke Fleurs murder

Police have arrested six suspects who allegedly hijacked and killed the Kaizer Chiefs soccer player, Luke Fleurs.

Fleurs was killed after being gunned down during a hijacking incident in Florida last week.

The six suspects were traced and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto, in the early hours of Wednesday.

24-year-old Fleurs joined Chiefs as a free agent in October having been released by previous club SuperSport United in September.

Fleurs played 70 times for SuperSport, whom he joined from first-division Ubuntu FC in 2018.

He was named 2021/22 PSL Young Player of the Season.

Police have also managed to recover Fleurs’ car.

In a statement, police say they believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijacking in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing.

