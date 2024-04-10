Six suspects arrested for Luke Fleurs murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police have arrested six suspects who allegedly hijacked and killed the Kaizer Chiefs soccer player, Luke Fleurs.

Fleurs was killed after being gunned down during a hijacking incident in Florida last week.

The six suspects were traced and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto, in the early hours of Wednesday.

24-year-old Fleurs joined Chiefs as a free agent in October having been released by previous club SuperSport United in September.

Fleurs played 70 times for SuperSport, whom he joined from first-division Ubuntu FC in 2018.

He was named 2021/22 PSL Young Player of the Season.

Police have also managed to recover Fleurs’ car.

In a statement, police say they believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijacking in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing.

