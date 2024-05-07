Another delay in Luke Fleurs murder case

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The case of six men accused of the murder of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has been postponed yet again.

The accused will be back in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday next week. The case has been postponed because the investigating officer is ill and could not attend the court proceedings.

The bail hearing of the six men accused of killing @KaizerChiefs player Luke Fleurs has been postponed to the 14th of May. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/oc9p3gVxJx — Kelebogile Botlholo (@Nani_Botlholo) May 7, 2024

The accused, who face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice, were arrested in Slovoville in Soweto last month.

24-year-old Fleurs was gunned down at a petrol station in Honeydew north of Johannesburg.

The assailants made off with his vehicle which was later found stripped.

National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng Spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane elaborates.

“We were expecting the investigating officer to take the stand. He was requested by the presiding magistrate to be in attendance today to clarify certain issues that the court wished to find clarity on. Unfortunately, due to ill health, he could not take the stand and the presiding officer postponed the matter to the 14th of May which is next Tuesday.”

