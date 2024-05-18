Sundowns set a new PSL record after another win

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mamelodi Sundowns have now set a new record in the DSTV Premiership after jumping to 72 points with two games remaining. Sundowns beat second placed Stellenbosch FC 1-nil to register their 22nd win of the season.

The Brazilians, who are top of the log, have beaten their previous record of 71 points achieved in the 2015/2016 season under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Meanwhile, Pirates are still third on the log after suffering their second defeat in a row. Pirates lost 1-nil to TS Galaxy in Mbombela. Galaxy are now 4th on the log table with 43 points.

The top of the table clash at the Danie Craven Stadium between DSTV Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns and second placed Stellenbosch FC was important for both sides.

A win for Sundowns was going to ensure they break the PSL record for the most points accumulated in a 30-game season.

On the other hand, maximum points for Stellenbosch FC was going to cement the second-place finish for the Winelands-based side, to ensure their participation in their maiden CAF Champions League campaign next season.

Both sides created several opportunities to score in the opening half, with Stellies keeper Sage Stephens denying Namibian Peter Shalulile in the 28th minute. The best chance of the match went to the home side after they were awarded a penalty.

This after Iqraam Rayners was fouled by Bathusi Aubaas inside the box. But Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams saved the penalty to deny Rayners his 15th goal of the season.

Lesiba Nku became Sundowns’ hero when he scored the only goal of the match in the 66th minute, after connecting with a cross from Thembinkosi Lorch.

In Mpumalanga third placed Orlando Pirates were also looking for a win to keep their CAF Champions League dream alive next season, whilst TS Galaxy are pushing for their best ever finish in South Africa’s topflight football by finishing in the top eight for the very first time.

Pirates were nearly punished in the opening minutes of the match, but keeper Sipho Chaine produced a brilliant save to keep his side in the game.

Sphiwe Mahlangu put the home side in the lead in the 68th minute, scoring his fourth goal in three matches.

Substitute Evidence Makgopa was unlucky to be denied by the upright nine minutes from time. Pirates tried everything possible to find the equaliser late in the match, but it ended 1-nil.

Playing at home the struggling Kaizer Chiefs needed a win to cement their place in the top eight bracket.

This was also a send-off match for Kaizer Chiefs veteran keeper Itumeleng Khune who is celebrating 25 years at the club.

The 36-year-old keeper joined Amakhosi as a young boy back in 1999 and went on to win many titles with the club and also became Bafana Bafana’s number one goalminder for many years.

There were no goals at half-time. Khune was eventually introduced with 15 minutes of play remaining.

The match ended goalless, which means that Chiefs are winless in their last four matches after playing three draws in a row.