Shock as four learners from same Gauteng school commit suicide

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, has expressed shock over the deaths of four learners from Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park East of Johannesburg.

All the learners allegedly committed suicide by drinking poison whilst at home between the 26th of April to this past Sunday.

In the latest incident, a Grade 12 girl learner allegedly drank poison at home and died while being transported to a nearby clinic.

Gauteng Education Spokesperson, Steve Mabona says a psycho-social support team has been dispatched to the school.

“The Department urges all learners to utilise the structures and the resources that we have made available just to make sure that in the event of any challenge that they are facing (they must) interact with Childline, which can be found on 116, it’s a free call. Learners can also interact with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group on 0800 567 567.”

Female teacher murdered

The provincial education department has also expressed shock at the murder of another female teacher in the Vaal, Stella Gladness Skhosana.

In a statement, the department says her lifeless body was found at Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville not far from her home.

Skhosana was an educator at the Thuto-Lore Secondary School in Sharpeville.

In another incident last month, a female educator from Riverside High School in Three Rivers was shot and killed while driving to work on the morning of 05 April.

Mofokeng was on her way to work driving in Vanderbijlpark when the incident happened.

