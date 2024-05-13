Gauteng Education MEC shocked by deaths of Midrand school learners

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed shock following the death of two learners at David Makhubo High School in Kaalfontein outside Midrand.

It is reported that a Grade 10 learner died of illness a few days ago while a Grade 12 learner collapsed during a memorial service held for the Grade 10 learner last week Thursday.

The incident occurred during the school’s assembly.

Officials say the situation worsened when most learners at the memorial began screaming and rolling on the ground, with some fainting.

During the chaos, some community members allegedly entered the school premises demanding to fetch children while some looted resources, including food supplies from the National School Nutrition Programme.

Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona says police are investigating the deaths of the two learners.

“Information will be shared in due course. Currently, our priority is to provide all necessary support to the learners, staff, and families and the counselling has commenced. We have partners that are assisting us to make sure we provide the necessary counselling.”

Related video: Gauteng Education MEC expresses shock at alleged learner suicides